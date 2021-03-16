Man wanted in Ajit Singh murder case held in city

New Delhi: Delhi Police on Monday arrested a 28-year-old man wanted in the murder case of one Ajit Singh, a criminal, in Uttar Pradesh. Police said he was arrested from the Swaroop Nagar area. Police identified the accused as Rajesh Tomar alias Jai, who is a native of the Aligarh district. He was apprehended when he tried to evade police checking in the Swaroop Nagar area in northeast Delhi.

DCP (Outer North) Rajiv Ranjan Singh said he was involved in several criminal cases and was carrying a reward of Rs 50,000 on his head. "The accused wanted in the famous Ajit Singh murder case that took place on January 6, 2021, in Lucknow," he said.

A sophisticated imported pistol with five live cartridges was seized from his possession, he said. In January, Delhi Police arrested one Kanhaiyaa Vishwakarma, involved in more than 20 cases, including over half a dozen cases of murder. He was involved in the murder case of Singh. The investigation has revealed that the murder of Singh was the result of rivalry. "He was coming alone in the city. Further investigation will be conducted by UP police," the official said.

According to reports, on January 6, Singh and his associate, Mohar Singh were travelling in an SUV when the incident took place. It was revealed that three unidentified motorcycles bore assailants opened indiscriminate fire on a SUV near Kathauta crossing under Vibhuti Khand police station.