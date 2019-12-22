Man wanted in 15 cases of uprooting, looting ATMs held

New Delhi: A 27-year-old man, who was wanted in 15 cases of uprooting and looting ATMs in different states and is a suspected member of a Mewat-based gang, has been arrested from South Delhi, police said on Sunday.



The accused has been identified as Wakil, a resident of Palwal in Haryana, they said.

Wakil, who was absconding for the last one-and-a-half years, was carrying a reward of Rs 50,000 — Rs 25,000 from Uttar Pradesh Police and Rs 25,000 from Madhya Pradesh Police — on his arrest, a senior police officer said.

He was arrested on December 20, near the Lado Sarai bus stand. He was wanted in more than 15 cases of uprooting in 7 States ( UP, MP, Haryana, Rajasthan, Andhra Pradesh, Maharastra and Gujarat).

Deputy Commissioner of Police (special cell) Pramod Singh Kushwah said that the accused along with other members would roam in the area during the night to identify such ATMs. They targeted ATMs located at isolated spots where guards were not posted. They used to spray ink/colour on the lens of the cameras installed on the ATMs to avoid detection. With the help of gas cutters and other equipments, they used to uproot the ATMs and get away with it in their vehicles. Members of this gang are indulging in these activities for the last 5 years.

"In September this year, Wakil along with his associates had uprooted ATM in Morena, MP and looted the cash. He is carrying a reward of Rs 25,000 in this case," said DCP Kushwah.

Last year, he along with his associates including Jamshed had uprooted another ATM in Chhata, in UP and looted cash of Rs 8 lakh. A reward of Rs 25,000 was declared on the arrest of Wakil in this case.

"Wakil has also disclosed that he along with his gang members had uprooted and looted six ATMs in Pune, Maharastra in October and November this year. He has also disclosed that gang members had used Brezza and Scorpio cars in the commission of these crimes in Pune," DCP said.

The accused told police

that he had earned more than Rs 1 crore by looting these ATMs.