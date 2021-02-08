Man wanted for killing Delhi Police constable arrested after brief exchange of fire

new delhi: A 30-year-old man, wanted for allegedly killing a Delhi Police constable last year, was arrested after a brief exchange of fire, officials said on Sunday.



Mohammand Hassan, a resident of Loni in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad district, had been absconding for the last five months after robbing and killing constable Manish Yadav in September last year, they

said.

Hassan, carrying a reward of Rs 50,000, had been changing hideouts in Punjab, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, UP since the incident. He But had been residing in Delhi for last one month, police said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) P S Kushwah said, "Hassan was arrested on Friday after a brief exchange of fire when our team received inputs that he would come from Wazirabad on a Yamaha superbike and would go towards Usmanpur to commit a crime in the area."

One semi automatic pistol of .32 bore and three live cartridges were recovered from Hassan. Four empty shells and the motorcycle were also seized, he said.

On September 7 last year, Hassan along with three other associates had waylaid constable Yadav in UP's Baghpat district, while he was travelling to his village on his bike from Delhi, police said.

The accused had threatened Yadav and had asked him to hand over his belongings. When Yadav resisted, Hassan and his associates had shot him and robbed him off Rs 20,000 and other articles including his identity-card, the DCP

said.

Yadav was severely injured and was taken to a nearby hospital where he died during treatment, he said.

Hassan is involved in 15 other criminal cases, including robbery, snatching, assault, criminal intimidation among others in Delhi and UP, police said.