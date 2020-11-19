Top
Man steals motorcycle for Diwali gift to relatives

new delhi: A 25-year-old man was arrested after he allegedly stole a motorcycle from Delhi's Sewa Nagar to send it to his native place in Bihar as a Diwali gift for his relatives, police said on

Wednesday.

The accused has been identified as Shiv Shankar, a resident of Bihar's Sitamarhi district. He worked at a dhaba in Kotla Mubarakpur, they said.

On Saturday, information was received at K M Pur police station regarding the theft of a motorcycle in Sewa Nagar, the police said.

During investigation, CCTV footage was scanned and it showed a man lurking near the motorcycle. After some time, he stole the bike, a senior police officer said.

On Monday, police received information that the bike will be sold near Sewa Nagar Nala. Thereafter, a trap was laid and the accused nabbed when he came there with the stolen bike, Deputy Commissioner of Police (south) Atul Kumar Thakur said.

