Man stabs wife to death

New Delhi: In a shocking incident, a man murdered his wife in broad daylight on a busy street in the Vijay Vihar area of Rohini. The brutal murder committed in broad daylight has been caught on camera. Police identified the accused as Harish Mehta, a native of Gujarat, who lived with his wife in Vijay Vihar.



Police said on April 10, a PCR call was received in Vijay Vihar police station regarding the stabbing of a woman in a street. They reached the spot and saw a person holding a knife was running away. Meanwhile, public gathered nearby, directed the police personnel towards him (all of them were screaming that he had stabbed his wife, 'catch him').

"Both constables immediately swung into action and started chasing him and eventually succeeded in catch hold of him," DCP (Rohini) Pranav Tayal said. The bloodstained knife in his hand was also recovered. A victim lying on the roadside in a pool of blood was shifted to Sanjay Gandhi Hospital through an Ambulance where doctors declared her as brought dead.