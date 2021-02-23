Man stabs mother to death in Delhi's Khajuri Khas

New Delhi: A 22-year-old man allegedly stabbed his mother multiple times with a screwdriver at their home in northeast Delhi's Khajuri Khas area, police said on Monday.

According to police, the accused killed his mother over the issue of buying liquor.

The accused has been identified as Sushil Pandey, they said.

The incident took place on Sunday night when his father was at their neighbour's home. When he returned, he saw his wife in a pool of blood and called police, they said.

Sushil earlier worked as a technician and for the past five to six months, he had no job, hence, he was dependent on his parents. He is a habitual drinker and used to ask money from his mother, a senior police officer said.

However, his mother used to scold him over his habit and on Monday, she refused to give him money to buy liquor, police said.

On Monday, Sushil has a fight with his mother. He was asking money for liquor but his mother refused to give him. He got furious and stabbed her with a screwdriver, Deputy Commissioner of Police (northeast) Ved Prakash Surya said.

The accused was arrested from the spot and the screwdriver recovered, police added.