Man stabs mother for not allowing him to meet wife, says police

gurugram: A 32-year-old engineer was arrested within hours of allegedly stabbing his mother to death, police on Friday said.



The incident had happened in the Shivpuri area Thursday night, they said. The entire act was captured on CCTV, which showed the accused attacking the woman, pushing her to the ground, and fleeing after stabbing her multiple times more, police said.

The accused, Manish Bhandari, was employed with TCS and had lost his job last year during the lockdown, police said.

He had also separated from his wife and son, who had left him in December 2018 and since then had been living in the Manesar area, police said.

Bhandari allegedly killed his mother in a fit of anger when she refused to allow him to unite with his wife and son, they said.

The knife used in the murder has been recovered from the accused who is currently being interrogated, said a senior police officer.

The scooty he fled on is yet to be recovered, and a search is on for it, he said.

"Due to domestic discord, his wife and son had been living separately from him for the last four years. He claimed that he wanted to bring his wife and son back, but his mother refused, and in anger, he stabbed her to death," said DCP Crime Rajiv

Deshwal.

The victim, Veena Kumari, had retired as deputy superintendent from the health department and lived with her husband in Shivpuri Colony. Bhandari too lived in the same colony, but separated from his parents.

"We are investigating more aspects that may have resulted in this murder. As of now, it seems that Manish used to be agitated with this unemployment and due to domestic issues, he regularly used to have arguments with his mother. On Thursday night, he stabbed his mother and escaped from the spot. We were able to arrest him within hours," Inspector Rajesh Kumar, Station House Officer, New Colony said.