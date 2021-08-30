Man stabbed to death by elder brother

New Delhi: A 35-year-old man died after he was allegedly stabbed on the back by his elder brother here in Madipur on Sunday, the Delhi Police said. As per police, they received a PCR call from hospital regarding admission of a man, identified as one Sanjay. During his post-mortem, it was allegedly revealed that he was stabbed on the back, left thigh, right cheek and some other places. "During inquiry it was found that the deceased was a habitual drunkard and was of aggressive nature," police said, adding that he worked at a shoe factory.

Police have registered a case of murder and have detained the elder brother of the deceased, Devender (38), in connection with the crime.