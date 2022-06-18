Man stabbed to death over trivial issue
New Delhi: A man was stabbed to death and three others sustained minor injuries during a quarrel between two families over a trivial issue in northwest Delhi's Jahangirpuri area, police said on Friday.
The deceased was identified as Abdul Mutalif (42), a resident of Jahangirpuri's E-Block, they said.
According to police, they received information around 10.45 pm on Thursday about an argument between two neighbours in Jahangirpuri's E-Block.
During inquiry, it was found that an argument broke out between two minor boys after the bicycle of one of them accidentally hit the other. Later, their families intervened and the argument escalated, Deputy Commissioner of Police (northwest) Usha Rangnani said. It was found that four injured persons went to Babu Jagjivan Ram Memorial (BJRM) Hospital where Abdul Mutalif succumbed to his injuries, she said.
