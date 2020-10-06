Man stabbed to death for resisting snatching bid

new delhi: A 24-year-old man civil defence volunteer was stabbed to death by unknown assailants, while he was trying to resist a snatching bid near the GB Road area here on Sunday night, police here said on Monday. They are yet to make an arrest in the case.



Police said that they first received inputs about a person being declared brought dead at the RML Hospital through the duty constable there at around 2 am on Monday morning. During their investigation, the police identified the deceased as Aman, who lived with his family in the New Ashok Nagar area. Police added that the deceased was stabbed in the back.

Another person, identified as Aniruddh (22), was also found to have stab injuries on his left hand between the shoulder and elbow and is currently being treated for his wounds at the hospital. He works as a pump operator and lives in Noida. Aman and Aniruddh along with two of their other friends Hari Om and Raju were roaming around near GB Road at 11:30 pm on Sunday when a person tried to snatch Aman's mobile phone.

Aman caught hold of the snatcher and started beating him up. However, in the meantime, the snatcher's accomplice stabbed Aman with a knife and when his friend Aniruddh tried to stop him, he attacked him also, according to police.

Both men were rushed to the nearby Ram Manohar Lohia (RML) hospital, where Aman was declared brought dead by doctors, while Aniruddh was undergoing treatment for his stab wounds, a senior police officer said.

A case was registered under Section 302 (murder), 307 (attempt to murder), 394 (voluntarily causing hurt in committing robbery), 397(robbery or dacoity, with an attempt to cause death or grievous hurt) and 34 (Acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) at the Kamla Market police station and an investigation is underway, police said. "We are making all our efforts to nab the criminals," police said.

Delhi Police data (till June) shows that out of 3,063 snatching cases, 1,194 cases were solved and 1,638 people were arrested this year.