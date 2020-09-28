Man stabbed to death by roommate on suspicion of affair with niece

new delhi: A 23-year-old man was stabbed to death with a pair of scissors by his roommate, who suspected that he was in a relationship with his niece, police here said. The accused has been identified by the police as 21-year-old Suman, a resident of Tughlakabad.



The Delhi Police said that they first received information on the incident on September 17 when a PCR call at Govind Puri police station mentioned an injured man lying in his room at Kangar Mohalla in Tughlakabad.

"On this information, staff rushed to the spot where the injured man was unconscious and blood was oozing from his nose and mouth. On inquiry with his roommate Suman, he was identified as Kamlesh. An injured Kamlesh was immediately shifted to AIIMS Hospital where he was declared brought dead," police said.

On September 18, the postmortem of Kamlesh was conducted at AIIMS and the autopsy surgeon concluded that the cause of death was shock due to injuries and lacerated wounds. Officials said that both Kamlesh and Suman used to work at a cloth sewing factory in the area they

lived in.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (South East) RP Meena said that perusal of the CCTV footages revealed that Suman's version was contradicting technical evidence. CCTV footage showed Suman entering and leaving the house at the approximate time Kamlesh was killed in his room.

"As the roommate, Suman tried to conceal his presence at the house and his version was not consistent, so he was zeroed-in on and confronted with CCTV footage. Initially, he tried to play smart but broke down upon sustained interrogation and admitted to killing the deceased with a pair of scissors while he was asleep in his room," DCP Meena

said.

Police added that the deceased Kamlesh had developed a relationship with his Suman's distant niece who resides in Muzaffarpur, Bihar and he used to talk to her on the mobile phone. Suman had purportedly warned Kamlesh not to talk or keep any relations with his niece but Kamlesh continued talking to her and this was the bone of contention between the two roommates, police said.

"On September 17, accused Suman had a heated argument with the deceased in the afternoon over the same issue. On the same day at about 7:30 PM, he came to his room from the factory and found that Kamlesh was sleeping. Being enraged due to the proximity between Kamlesh and his niece, Suman killed him brutally by using a pair of scissors while he was sleeping," police said.