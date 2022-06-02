Man stabbed for refusing to handover beer bottles

new delhi: Three persons were arrested for murdering a 22-year-old in northwest Delhi's Adarsh Nagar area after the man refused to handover beer bottles to them, police said on Wednesday. The accused have been identified as Ankit Kumar (21), Brijesh Mathur (20) and Himanshu Kumar (19), all residents of Mukundpur, they said.

On Sunday around 11 pm, police got information regarding a person lying in pool of blood near Vardhman Mall, GTK Road, Azadpur. The injured was rushed to BJRM hospital where he was declared brought dead, police said. The deceased had received a stab injury on his left side of the ribs which had probably punctured the heart. He was identified as Durgesh Shukla, a resident of Madhya Pradesh, a senior police officer said.

The CCTV footage showed three persons assaulting the victim. Later, police identified the accused persons, conducted raids and nabbed them, Deputy Commissioner of Police (north-west) Usha Rangnani said.

The accused disclosed on Sunday, around 8 pm, they went to Azadpur from Mukundpur and purchased six bottles of beer from a wine shop at Adarsh Nagar. After finishing bottles they went to Lal Bagh where they bought eight more bottles, police said.

Around 10.45 pm, the accused, who were loitering in front of Vardhman Mall after spending all their money, saw a person carrying beer bottles coming towards them, they said. "They asked the man to handover the bottles to them. When the latter denied, they started fighting with him and tried to snatch the bottles.

When the victim resisted, Mathur and Himanshu caught hold of him and Ankit took out a knife and stabbed the victim," police said, adding that soon after the three fled the spot. Ankit and Mathur were previously involved in another case registered in Bhalswa Dairy police station, they added.