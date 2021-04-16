Man snatching chains, phones since 1998 held; involved in 119 cases

New Delhi: Delhi Police on Thursday arrested a 41-year- old man who has been committing a crime since the year 1998. As per the official, he has committed 119 cases including 100 mobile and chain snatchings.



Police identified the accused as Sandeep (41). He was arrested along with his associate Surender Singh (32) from the Mangolpuri area.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer) Parvinder Singh said Sandeep is a well-known snatcher, known for its notoriety and has been involved in over 100 cases of mobile and chain snatching along with stealing bikes from different parts of Delhi.

"During interrogation, they revealed that they indulged in criminal activities to earn easy money to live a lavish life," the official said. Sandeep was an absent history-sheeter of Aman Vihar police station.

"He is involved in the MCOCA case also and remained in judicial custody for six years from 2007 to 2012," the official said.

Sandeep told police that he used to do reconnaissance of soft targets and snatch mobile phones of people found busy talking over the phone on roads and also snatch chains of ladies in market places. Also, he used to steal bikes from different parts of Delhi. His first involvement was during the year 1998 and so far he has been involved in 119 cases.

The accused Surender was convicted in a murder case and now indulging in snatching activities. He got released from prison in 2018. He has been previously involved in four cases.