Man shot over parking row

new delhi: An 18-year-old youth was shot in South Delhi's Chhatarpur area after he told the accused to shift their car which was improperly parked. Police have arrested two in the case.

Police said, on August 30 at 10.07 pm, a PCR call regarding gunshot injuries to a person was received at Mehrauli police station. On enquiry, it was found that injured Prabh Preet Singh two bullet injuries in his right leg and was shifted to AIIMS.

"In the hospital, the injured stated that he along with his friends Raman and Sujal were eating snacks near election office. He then asked the accused to shift their car which was parked improperly," Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Atul Kumar Thakur said.

On hearing this, accused persons got angry and one of them fired upon the injured. One of the accused, Chetan was known to the complainant and after firing, both had fled away.

During investigation car used in the crime was recovered and Chetan has been apprehended and is being interrogated in this case.

Police said that Chetan (22) is a graduate. Presently doing D Pharma Diploma from Adarsh University by correspondence whereas the other accused Manoj (40) has a criminal history.