Man shot dead inside lawyer's chamber

New Delhi: A 45-year-old man died in mysterious circumstances at the Dwarka court complex. As per the official, the deceased died due to gunshot injury but whether he accidentally shot himself dead or was killed by anyone will be probed.



According to the police, the incident took place on Monday around 8.30 pm and the deceased was identified as Swikar Luthra, who has a criminal background. A CCTV was recovered from the spot. When asked whether any person was seen carrying any kind of pistol with him, the official said the footage was not clear.

A senior police officer said they received information around 11.30 pm that a person, who died due to a bullet injury, was taken to Mata Roop Rani Maggo Hospital in Uttam Nagar. They received the medico-legal certificate (MLC) of the deceased from the hospital. The investigation revealed that five people were drinking alcohol inside chamber number 444 in the court which was allotted to advocate Arun Sharma, the officer said. Luthra was a client of the advocate.

Luthra, who suffered a bullet injury on his back, was taken to hospital by other people who were present at the spot, police said. He was declared brought dead at the hospital. Various angles being probed including accidental firing in which the bullet hit the wall and then hit Luthra and second whether he was murdered.

Out of the five, one person died and three others joined the investigation, while the fifth suspect, who was the associate of Luthra, is absconding, police said. When asked whether before the incident Luthra was speaking to anyone or had a heated argument on phone, the official said that they are various contradictions in the statements which are being probed. A case has been registered and the investigation is underway.