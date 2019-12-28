Millennium Post
Man shot dead in Delhi's Bawana

New Delhi: A man was allegedly shot dead by unidentified assailants in Outer Delhi's Bawana area, police said on Saturday. It is suspected that the victim was shot during a scuffle on Friday night, they said.

The deceased, Rahul, was in his early 20's. He was a resident of Bawana and worked as a data operator at Maharshi Valmiki Hospital, police said.

Prima facie Rahul died from a gunshot wound, they said. The body has been sent for post-mortem and the report is being awaited for more clarity.

A case against unknown assailants under the relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code was registered and investigation initiated. Raids are underway to nab the accused, police said. A senior police officer said some suspects in the murder case have been identified and are being questioned.

