Man shot dead in Delhi's Bawana
New Delhi: A man was allegedly shot dead by unidentified assailants in Outer Delhi's Bawana area, police said on Saturday. It is suspected that the victim was shot during a scuffle on Friday night, they said.
The deceased, Rahul, was in his early 20's. He was a resident of Bawana and worked as a data operator at Maharshi Valmiki Hospital, police said.
Prima facie Rahul died from a gunshot wound, they said. The body has been sent for post-mortem and the report is being awaited for more clarity.
A case against unknown assailants under the relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code was registered and investigation initiated. Raids are underway to nab the accused, police said. A senior police officer said some suspects in the murder case have been identified and are being questioned.
