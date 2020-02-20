Man shot dead in a car at Rohini by unidentified gunmen

New Delhi: A man travelling in an SUV was shot dead by unidentified men who came in another car in Delhi's Rohini area on Wednesday night. Police said that around 50 rounds were fired in the incident and they are probing the case from different angles including gang war, personal enmity. The deceased was identified as Pawan, who lived in Rohini's Karala village. The victim was travelling in his Scorpio car in Ladpur Kanjhawala area when his attackers in another car and fired around 50 rounds of bullets at him, a senior police officer said. Police said that the victim was returning home after meeting his friend in Jonti village when he was attacked by unidentified assailants and fled. Later police were informed about the incident and the victim was rushed to hospital where he was declared brought dead.



According to an officer, on his Facebook profile, Pawan claims that he was sports president of the student union and a student of DU college.

"We cannot confirm these facts right now it is being verified," an official said, adding that postmortem report will clear that how many bullets the deceased sustained during the incident.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Rohini) Jitendra Kumar Meena said that they are probing the case from different angles. "We have got leads in the case," he said. According to investigators, they are also probing gang war angle in the case. "The deceased had a criminal background and also we are scanning his connections with some people," an investigator said, adding that they are also looking into property dispute and personal enmity angles too.

An alleged video which was shot after the incident shows that windowpane was broken into pieces and blood spots were seen inside the vehicle. People were looking at the car and talking to each other that several rounds were fired during the incident.