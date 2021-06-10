Man shot dead by three persons in northeast Delhi

New Delhi: A 57-year-old man was shot dead allegedly by three persons in northeast Delhi's New Usmanpur area, police said on Thursday.



According to police, the incident took place on the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday in Jagjivan Nagar area. Satish Kumar was standing in his balcony when three men arrived on a motorcycle and allegedly shot at him and fled.

Kumar was rushed to JPC hospital, where he succumbed to injuries, a senior police officer said.

A case has been registered and one of the accused has been zeroed in, he said, adding that efforts are being made to catch him.

They are also scanning through CCTV cameras to ascertain the sequence of events, the officer said.

The police said all angles are being probed, including that of personal enmity.