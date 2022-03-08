Man shoots dead wife, her 2 brothers after fight over domestic abuse, arrested

New Delhi: A 43-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly shooting his wife and two brothers-in-law dead after a quarrel with them over domestic matters in northwest Delhi's Shakurpur area, police said on Monday.



According to police officials, the accused, Hitendra, used to beat his wife often and her family was upset about it. Hitendra's family has alleged that his in-laws used to interfere in their domestic matters "too much", they said.

On Sunday night, Hitendra fired at his wife Seema (39) and her brothers multiple times in a fit of rage after an argument, police said.

Seema and her brothers Surendra (36) and Vijay (33) were rushed to a hospital where they were declared brought dead, officials said. Vijay's wife Babita (33) suffered bullet injuries and is being treated, they said.

According to police, the couple got married in 2001 and have two sons — Pratham and Jai. The couple used to fight quite and on many occasions, Hitendra allegedly used to beat his wife. In the FIR, Seema's mother stated that her sons used to visit their sister's house in Shakarpur to pacify the couple whenever they fought.

On Sunday too, she along with her sons went to their house to pacify the couple where they found Hitendra's friend Lalit.

"Seema's bother Vijay objected to Lalit's presence in their family matter. Hitendra felt bad and his sons too objected to their uncle Vijay's remarks.

"Seema got upset and slapped her son Jai. My sons Vijay and Surender then got into a fight with Hitender, Lalit and my grandsons. Annoyed over his son being slapped, Hitendra fired his pistol at us," Seema's mother alleged in the FIR.

Following the incident, Lalit called up police and did not allow his friend to flee the spot, police said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northwest) Usha Rangnani said a case of murder has been registered against the accused and the weapon has been seized.