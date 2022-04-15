Man run over on Yamuna Expressway

Noida : The driver of an Maruti EEco car was killed after a mini truck ran over him while he was changing a flat tyre of his car at Yamuna Expressway on late Thursday night. Police said that the driver of mini truck was also injured as the vehicle hit side railing after accident.

The incident took place near milestone 10 under Dankaur police station jurisdiction. The deceased identified as Suraj, a resident of Delhi, was going from Jewar to Delhi via Yamuna Expressway.

At near milestone 10, Suraj's car got punctured on the side leading to Noida and he parked the car along the side to change the tyre. The driver of speeding mini truck, identified as Pushpendra, who coming from behind failed to notice the parked car and hit the driver.

"Following the information received from a passerby, a team from Dankaur police station reached the spot and both the injured persons were rushed to nearby hospital. The driver of EEco car was declared dead on arrival while the driver of other vehicle is injured and is admitted at Kailash hospital for treatment," said a senior police officer.

Police said that they are yet to receive a complaint from the family of the deceased man. "The condition of injured man is out of danger. Appropriate actions will be taken up in the case once a complaint is received," the officer added.