Man makes obscene calls to DU prof, held

New Delhi: A pervert was arrested by a team of Delhi police from Rajasthan's Jodhpur within 24 hours of registering a complaint, police said on Thursday. They claimed that the accused used to indulge in obscene acts on Whatsapp video calls.

On January 29, a DU professor complained at Timarpur police station wherein she stated that an unknown person was bothering her by making repeated video calls and carrying out obscene acts on the calls. A case under sections 67/67-A IT Act 2000 and 509 IPC was registered. The suspect was apprehended from an RO plant from Salawas village there. Cops identified the accused person as Dharampal Rai (36), a resident of Duhiya village of Ghazipur, UP.

The accused said he was working as an operator in the RO plant. He used to search Facebook profiles of women and track their contact numbers and thereafter sent Whatsapp messages and made video calls.