Man kills wife, throws his newborn baby girl in fire

Gurugram: In a horrific incident coming from Punhana region in Mewat neighboring Gurugram, a man beat his wife to death and also threw his baby girl in the fire so that she also dies.



The extreme cruelty in the act can be gauged from the fact that the age of the baby girl was just 20 days old. The baby girl has sustained 50 percent of the burn and is presently battling for her life in the hospital.

The name of the deceased has been identified as Aasmeen and the accused in the case has been recognised as Sabeer.

The Mewat police after the act have arrested Sabir along with his parents and his younger brother.

According to the law enforcement officials, the incident occurred on December 28 following which Aasmeen lost her life in a hospital in Alwar on Monday.

According to the complainant Bilal, who is the father of Aasmeen, the main cause of the death of her daughter was the excessive demand of dowry that Sabeer and his family were demanding for a long time. The anger of the family however became even more intense when Aasmeen gave birth to a baby girl on December 9.

Angered over the entire scenario of the events Sabeer first flung his own child in the fire and then began beating his own wife with the hard object.

He, however, was stopped from inflicting further damage by the nearby residents who called the police realising that all was not well in their neighbourhood.

Even though the Mewat police have held Sabeer and his family, the investigating officials are still being extremely guarded in their response and are highlighting that they are still investigating all aspects involved in the case.

"What has happened is unfortunate. We have made certain arrests in the case and are trying to find out more of what actually happened so that actual justice is served to the victims," said Inspector Chanderbhan of Mewat police.

The last two weeks of the year has not turned out to be good in terms of safety for minors in Mewat.

Recently a two-year-old girl was raped by a 14-year-old. There was more shock in-store when an 8-year-old was raped and then strangulated by a person.