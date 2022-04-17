Man kills wife, son in Shahdara

New Delhi: A 40-year-old man allegedly killed his wife and son by smothering them in their house in the Geeta Colony area of Shahdara on Saturday, police said. The incident took place at around 3.40 pm.



Police suspect that the man committed the crime because of financial problems.

However, further investigation will ascertain the exact motive behind the killings, they said, adding that the accused, Sachin, is at large.

When police reached Sachin's house, they found the bodies of Kanchan Arora (35) and her 15-year-old son on its second floor, said R Sathiyasundaram, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Shahdara).

While the woman's body was on a bed, the body of her son was on the floor, the officer said.