Man kills wife, lodges missing complaint

New Delhi: A 35-year-old woman, whose missing report was filed in southwest Delhi's Maidangarhi police station by her husband on June 26, was allegedly murdered by her husband and brother-in-law in the Bhatti mines jungle area, Delhi Police said on Tuesday.



The accused husband identified as Sunil Kumar (32), a resident of Delhi's Asola village, was arrested by the police. He works as a vendor in weekly markets.

The accused and his brother strangled his wife to death by hands as they had some interpersonal issues, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) south district, Benita Mary Jaiker said.

"On June 26, the police received a missing complaint of a 35-year-old woman by her husband at Maidangarhi police station. The complainant stated that his wife had gone missing since June14 from his house without any intimation," a senior police official said.

DCP Jaiker further confirmed that during the investigation, the role of the missing woman's husband was found suspicious as he failed to report her missing complaint within a considerable period. After considerable time and sustained interrogation, the husband of the missing lady broke down and disclosed that he had already murdered his wife on June, 14 along with his brother as he was fed up with the habits of his wife.

The senior cop added that the accused husband and his brother took the victim (deceased) to the jungle by saying that they will go to the village through the jungle and then Faridabad.

The accused further disclosed that when he came to know that his in-laws had lodged a police complaint against him in Bulandshahar (UP) regarding the missing/murder of his wife. The accused of his safety lodged a missing report of his wife at Maidangarhi police station, the official said.

Meanwhile, the police registered a case and recovered the dead body of the missing lady from a jungle upon the instance of the accused husband.