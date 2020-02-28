Man kills self after strangling wife and two children to death

Ghaziabad: In a tragic incident, a 29 year-old-man killed self by hanging from ceiling fan after strangling to death his wife and two children in Sahibabad area of Ghaziabad on Friday. Cops said that the deceased man also wrote suicide note on the wall of his room in which he blamed his wife's bad character, a reason behind taking such an extreme step.



The deceased man, identified as Dheeraj Tyagi, a native of Bijnor had been living at a rented house with his wife Kajal (26) and a four-year-old daughter Ekta and two-year-old son Dhruv in Sanjay Nagar under Arthla area of Sahibabad. Dheeraj worked at a iron welding shop in the vicinity.

As per police, the incident came to light on Friday morning when Dheeraj's friend Bheem had come to pick him up for duty. "It was around 9 am when Dheeraj's friend came to pick him and called on his mobile phone. When he didn't respond, his friend went upstairs and found the door locked from inside. When he peeped through the window, he saw bodies of Kajal and the two children lying in bed while Dheeraj's body was found hanging," said Kaushalya, the house owner.

"Immediately, he started screaming and I rushed upstairs. Police were called and the door was broke opened after police arrived. On Thursday night when Dheeraj had come home from work, he seemed to be normal and even we didn't hear any noise of quarrel from his room afterwards," she added.

When police reached the spot, they found a suicide note written by deceased Dheeraj on the wall of the room. "The note was written by a black marker on the wall in which he mentioned his wife's ill character a reason behind the incident. He wrote that his wife Kajal had been talking to several persons on phone and whenever he tried to stop her, she used to fight with him and never stopped talking over phone. He also pasted a paper on the wall in which he wrote those phone numbers to which Kajal had been calling. He alleged that his wife also used to consume alcohol and eat gutka," a senior police officer of Ghaziabad police said.

Kalanidhi Naithani, Senior Superintendent of Police, Ghaziabad said that they have not received any complaint from the family. All the four bodies were recovered by police and were sent for postmortem. Prima facie it appears that Dheeraj strangled his wife and children, however, autopsy reports will confirm how they were killed," said Naithani.