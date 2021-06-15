Man kills self after pressure to pay rent

new delhi: A man died by suicide in the Kalindi Kunj area after he was forced by his landlord to pay rent. Police have arrested the accused in the case.



The victim was identified as one Karan, who lived with his family in a rented accommodation in the Kalindi Kunj area. He was a small-time vendor who was selling chicken but due to lockdown, his business was not going well.

His landlord identified as one Balaji was also forcing him to pay Rs 6,000 and due to harassment, Karan died by suicide by hanging himself from a piece of clothes at his rented accommodation on Sunday.

One of his known persons alerted police about the incident. He was taken to hospital where he was declared dead. During the probe, police have found a one-note and arrested the landlord.