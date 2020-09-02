Man kills his two roommates after being pressured to pay rent; arrested

New Delhi: A 23-year-old man killed his two roommates in west Delhi's Raghubir Nagar after allegedly being pressured by them to pay the rent of their accommodation for the period he was at his native place, police said on Tuesday. After killing his roommates, the accused Sakir fled to his village in Uttar Pradesh's Amroha but was soon arrested by a team of Delhi Police, they said.

According to the police, the accused had been staying with Ajam (45) and Amir Hasan (46) in a rented flat at Raghubir Nagar for which they were paying Rs. 4,000 per month. Ajam and Amir were staying there since 1994. Early this year, Sakir had gone to his village and stayed there for four months and returned to his accommodation in Delhi just 15 days back.

But after his return, his roommates started pressuring him to pay the rent even for the four months that he stayed in his village. This led to an argument following which the roommates of the accused abused him. Sakir got offended and wanted to take revenge, police said.

On the intervening night of August 30-31, while his roommates were asleep, he killed them and fled, police said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Deepak Purohit said, "Police received a call about the incident and on reaching the spot, both Ajam and Amir were found dead with multiple stab injuries. Investigation revealed that Sakir, who was the prime suspect, was absconding. All three roommates were engaged in the sale of garlic in nearby areas, he

added.

An argument broke out during which the accused was also abused by his roommates which angered him and he decided to take revenge, the officer said. Sakir had killed both his roommates with a knife and hid the weapon and left for his village. However, he was arrested, the officer added.