Man kills couple in Narela, drinks poison to end life

new deLhi: A 50-year-old man stabbed a couple to death following a quarrel in Outer Delhi's Narela and then ended his life by consuming poison. Police said that all three lived in the Narela area. The woman's husband worked as a rickshaw puller and the attacker was a mechanic.



According to police, the incident took place late on Tuesday night after a quarrel broke out between the couple and their neighbour over some issue, following which the accused stabbed the couple with a knife. Later, he went to his house and then allegedly consumed poison. He died during treatment, police said.

Investigations revealed that the accused had fought in the past with the couple, with an official saying that two days ago, there was an argument between the killer and the deceased couple over touching his bike. The accused also suspected that the woman's husband had leered at his wife and young daughter. This had led to many fights between them, police said. However, the exact reason behind the quarrel on the night of the incident is still unknown and further investigation is underway to ascertain the exact reason behind the murder, the official added.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer North) Gaurav Sharma said they received a PCR call regarding the murder around 2:40 am. The caller claimed that one person has escaped with blood-stained clothes after killing a lady. "On reaching the spot, the woman and her husband were found dead and the accused - Mohammad Mushtaq - had consumed poison after killing the couple. He later died during the course of treatment," an official said.

Some reports also mentioned that after he was caught, the accused purportedly confessed to killing the couple. He alleged that the victim used to follow his daughter and this annoyed him. The DCP, however, denied this and said that he did not talk to any policemen. Meanwhile, in another case, a man was arrested for killing his wife in the Narela area. He had killed his wife on August 1.