Man kills another by smashing his head with hammer: Police

greater noida: Police have arrested a man for allegedly murdering another man by smashing his head with a hammer inside a flat of a high rise in Greater Noida West. Cops said that the two had a heated argument and were under influence of alcohol when the incident took place.



According to police, the deceased has been identified as Sushil Kumar (30) while the accused has been found to be Sher Singh (57), both residents of Farrukhabad in Uttar Pradesh.

"On Wednesday night around 11:30 pm, we received information from the security incharge at Ecovillage-1 society under Bisrakh police station jurisdiction about the murder. Singh was caught by the society security staff from fleeing. After police reached the spot, the body was sent for post-mortem and Singh was arrested," Yogendra Singh ACP-2 Central Noida said.

He further mentioned that during interrogation it was found that there were four labourers working at a flat of which Kumar and Singh had been working for a month while two had joined just two days back.

"The four men were interior workers renovating the flat and were living there as well. The second floor of flat is owned by a Delhi resident who had started an interior renovation work of the house a month back," Singh added.

Police said that Kumar and Singh were drinking in one of the rooms while the other two labourers had slept. While drinking, the two had a heated argument and started abusing each other. Singh picked a hammer and hit Kumar on the head. A case has been registered against Singh under section 302 (murder) of Indian Penal Code, said

police.