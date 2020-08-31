Man kills 7-year-old over failed marriage proposal to his sister

new delhi: A 24-year-old man was arrested for allegedly killing a seven-year-old brother of a woman whose family had rejected his marriage proposal in Uttar Pradesh's Noida, police said

Sunday. The body of the boy was found near a pit under the Mahamaya Flyover in the city on Thursday. His identity was ascertained later that evening and family contacted, after which an FIR was lodged and an investigation was launched, the

police said. "During investigation, the name of Babu, who lives in the same Chhalera village as does the family of the victim, emerged. The boy's mother told the police that they had turned down his proposal for marriage with his daughter, which had enraged Babu," Noida Deputy Commissioner of Police Rajesh S said.