Man killed while saving boy from being beaten up

New Delhi: Saving a boy from getting beaten up proved fatal for a man who was stabbed in Mangolpur area on New Year. Police said that the victim succumbed to the injuries during treatment on Thursday. The law enforcement agency has apprehended two accused in the case.



According to police, on January 1, around 9 pm there was a quarrel between two boys (Aniket and one minor ) in S block market in Mangol Puri. The matter was resolved by the local public.

"But after some time, Aniket's father Rakesh and his associates went there with Pistol and Knives and started beating the minor boy.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer) A Koan said that when one Gaurav and one Kale tried to save the minor boy, they were also attacked.

"During the quarrel, Gaurav and minor boy sustained simple injuries while Kale sustained multiple stab injuries. They were admitted to the hospital," said DCP Outer, adding that during treatment, victim Kale expired on Thursday.

Police said that two accused persons identified as Rakesh (42) and Pankaj (20) have been apprehended. The sophisticated pistol along with one live cartridge has also been recovered from the Rakesh.

"The accused Rakesh is a bad character of Raj Park police station. Further investigation in the case is under progress," police said.