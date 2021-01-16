Man killed in Ashok Vihar hit-and-run case

new delhi: A 20-year-old man died after he was hit by an SUV and then crushed by a truck in north-west Delhi's Ashok Vihar area on Thursday. Police have arrested the accused in the case and claimed that he was not drunk at the time of the incident.



The deceased was identified as Pinku, who was working at a salon in Shalimar Bagh area. According to police, the deceased was going on a motorcycle with his friend when the vehicle was hit by an SUV and then crushed by a truck. Police have arrested the accused in the case. "He was not drunk at the time of the incident. The accused is a driver by profession," an official said.

A CCTV footage of the incident was released in which it can be seen that the deceased was coming with his friend on a bike. The SUV was waiting on the other side of a gate and suddenly moved forward and hit the bike. The rider was not able to control the vehicle and fell. A truck, which was crossing at the time of the incident, hit and crushed the Pintu. The truck halted after moving a bit and people who were nearby reached the spot.

The victim was rushed to hospital where he was declared dead. A case under appropriate Sections of IPC was registered at Ashok Vihar police station.