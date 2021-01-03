Man killed by group of people in Delhi's Raghubir Nagar

New Delhi: A 27-year-old man was beaten to death by a group of people in west Delhi's Raghubir Nagar, police said on Sunday.



The deceased has been identified as Satender, a resident of Janta Colony in Shivaji Vihar.

According to police, Satender along with his friends Nitin and Manish had an altercation with Vicky on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday. Later, Vicky and his associates assaulted the victim.

Satender was rushed to Guru Gobind Singh Government Hospital, where he was declared brought dead by doctors, Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Deepak Purohit said.

A case has been registered and the motive behind the incident is being ascertained, he said.