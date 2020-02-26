Man killed, 17 injured in LPG cylinder blast in Delhi's Naraina
New Delhi: A 50-year-old man was killed and 17 others were injured after an LPG cylinder exploded in one of the shanties near Sonia Gandhi Camp in west Delhi's Naraina area on Wednesday morning, a Delhi Fire Service Official said.
A call about the blast was received at 6.04 am after which two fire tenders were rushed to the spot, he said.
Four shanties collapsed due to the explosion, a senior fire official said.
Seventeen people sustained injuries and were taken to the DDU Hospital, where one of them was declared brought dead by doctors, he said.
Out of the 17 injured, two of them have received minor burn injuries, he added.
Next Story
Delhi poll will be fought on good vs bad governance:...25 Jan 2020 5:27 PM GMT
Every problem in the country is because of poor education:...26 Dec 2019 6:15 PM GMT
Achieving any real growth impossible without inclusiveness:...22 Aug 2019 6:17 PM GMT
Finding a new medium of expression31 Aug 2019 1:38 PM GMT
Integrating India towards development25 Oct 2017 3:32 PM GMT
Azam Khan surrenders with wife and son, sent to jail26 Feb 2020 8:51 AM GMT
PM Modi Appeals For 'Peace, Brotherhood' Amid Delhi26 Feb 2020 8:36 AM GMT
AAP leader Sanjay Singh attacks Delhi Police for 'failing'...26 Feb 2020 8:33 AM GMT
BJP leader Kapil Mishra's speech shameful, govt not doing...26 Feb 2020 8:32 AM GMT
Strong quake hits eastern Indonesia26 Feb 2020 8:28 AM GMT