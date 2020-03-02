Man jumps to death from 10th floor of AIIMS hostel
New Delhi: A 48-year-old man allegedly committed suicide by jumping from the tenth floor of a hostel at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) here on Monday, police said.
Vipin Sahu was declared brought dead by doctors at the hospital's Trauma Centre, they said.
Police said he jumped from the tenth floor of hostel number 18 of AIIMS.
On checking the hostel's entry register, it was learnt that Sahu had visited the hostel twice on Monday, they said.
He first visited the hostel at 10.40 am and again at 12.20 pm, as per the entry register of the hostel.
Some medicines were found at the spot from where he jumped, Deputy Commissioner of Police, South, Atul Kumar Thakur, said.
Inquest proceedings have been initiated, police said, adding that Sahu was not a doctor.
Further details are waited.
Delhi poll will be fought on good vs bad governance:...25 Jan 2020 5:27 PM GMT
Every problem in the country is because of poor education:...26 Dec 2019 6:15 PM GMT
Achieving any real growth impossible without inclusiveness:...22 Aug 2019 6:17 PM GMT
Finding a new medium of expression31 Aug 2019 1:38 PM GMT
Integrating India towards development25 Oct 2017 3:32 PM GMT
Nirbhaya convicts: SC says organ donation should be2 March 2020 11:40 AM GMT
Curfew extended in Shillong, no fresh violence reported2 March 2020 11:31 AM GMT
Hyderabad techie ends life after killing wife, 2 kids2 March 2020 11:00 AM GMT
Facebook launches 'More Together' campaign in India2 March 2020 10:59 AM GMT
OPPO Reno3 Pro with dual punch-hole selfie camera in India2 March 2020 10:58 AM GMT