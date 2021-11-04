Man injured in gang war dies in hosp, 2 held

New Delhi: A man, who was brutally beaten up by two persons in West Delhi's Khyala area in a case of gang rivalry earlier this week, has died at a city hospital, police said on Wednesday. Two of the perpetrators have been arrested, they said. The deceased has been identified as Jaskaran. He was the son of granthi (ceremonial reader of the Sri Guru Granth Sahib) Jarnail Singh and was involved in a criminal case, police said.



Police have arrested Ajju alias Sadick, and Ramesh in connection with Jaskaran's death. Fire arms and cartridges were recovered from the incident spot, they said. At 9.13 pm on Monday, the Police Control Room received a call regarding a gang war and firing at Raghubir Nagar.

During inquiry, police found that three men — Jaskaran, Heera and Firoz — fired at Sachin Manchanda alias Bunty, and Fateh. While Bunty suffered bullet injury to one of his thighs, Fateh sustained a bullet injury to his stomach. The other gang members of Bunty and Fateh overpowered Jaskaran and his friend Firoz. While Jaskaran received grievous injuries, Firoz suffered a bullet injury in his stomach, police said.

Jaskaran died at the hospital on Tuesday while Firoz is recovering. Their third accomplice Heera is absconding, police said, adding an old rivalry led to Monday's incident. Delhi Sikh Gurudwara Management Committee president Manjinder Singh Sirsa had posted a video of the gang war.

"Shocking pictures of an alleged gang war in Khyala! Son of granthi Jarnail Singh ji was brutally beaten and killed I spoke to DCP Delhi to take strict action. She apprised me that a case has been registered against attackers; Two people arrested so far and section 302 (murder) would be added to the case,'' Sirsa had tweeted. Jaskaran was involved in criminal cases. Further investigation is in progress, police added.