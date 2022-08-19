Man identifying self as aide of MP held for abusing Tyagi community, CP

noida: Noida police has arrested a man for allegedly abusing the Tyagi community and the Commissioner of Police Gautam Budh Nagar, officials said on Thursday. Police took cognisance of the matter after they recovered an audio of the accused who identifies himself as a close associate of Gautam Budh Nagar's Member of Parliament (MP) Dr Mahesh Sharma.



According to the police, the accused has been identified as Sanchit Sharma, also known as Singga Pandit, a resident of village Ladpura in Greater Noida.

"An audio was circulating across social media in which the accused can even heard abusing a community and senior officials of the Gautam Budh Nagar police commissionerate. Taking cognisance of the social media audio, a case under sections 153A, 505 of the Indian Penal Code along with 66D (cheating using communication device or computer) of the Information Technology (IT) Act was registered against him on Thursday," Vishal Pandey, additional deputy commissioner of police, Greater Noida said.

In the audio, accused can be heard abusing the Tyagi community and Gautam Budh Nagar police commissioner in reference to the Shrikant Tyagi case.

Police said that a team was sent to the area and Sharma was arrested from his residence. "It was found that Sanchit runs a construction firm," Pandey added.

It was also revealed that Sanchit identifies himself as a close associate of Gautam Budh Nagar MP Dr Mahesh Sharma. He has shared several pictures of him with MP Mahesh Sharma on social media. However, he does not hold any official position in the

MP's team.