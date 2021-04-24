Man hoarding O2 cylinders held by police

New delhi: The Delhi Police on Friday seized over 40 oxygen cylinders from the Dashrath Puri area. As per official, the cylinders will be released by a court to an authorised gas vendor or any hospital that is in need of oxygen, amid the crisis. Police said they raided the location on a tip and found 32 big cylinders (67 litres each) and 16 small cylinders (10 litres each) on the ground floor of a house.

One Anil Kumar (51) owned the house. He used to transfer gas into small cylinders from large cylinders and sell them at Rs 12,500 per piece to the needy.

In another case, Delhi Police busted two interstate gangs and arrested four people for black marketing of Remdesivir.