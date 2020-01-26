Man held with US dollars worth Rs 12 lakh at Delhi airport
New Delhi: A Bangkok-bound passenger was apprehended by CISF personnel on Sunday at the Delhi airport for allegedly carrying US dollars worth Rs 12 lakh concealed inside a pair of sandals kept in his bag, officials said.
Mohammed Waseem was apprehended at the Terminal-3 of the Indira Gandhi International Airport at 5 am when his bag was being scanned, they said. The CISF personnel seized 17,000 USD worth about Rs 12 lakh from the pair of sandals kept in Waseem's bag, the officials said. He was handed over to Customs authorities for further probe, they added.
