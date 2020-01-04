Man held with gold bars at Delhi airport
New Delhi: An Indian passenger coming from Riyadh has been apprehended by CISF personnel at Delhi airport for allegedly smuggling gold bars worth Rs 16 lakh, officials said on Saturday.
Mohammed Asif Hussain Shah was intercepted in the international arrival terminal of the Indira Gandhi International Airport on Friday, they said.
During the screening, five gold bars weighing a total of 450 grams were recovered from his bag, the officials said.
The passenger was later handed over to customs authorities by the CISF personnel for further investigation, they said.
Ship breaking: A wealth creator23 Dec 2019 4:40 PM GMT
Every problem in the country is because of poor education:...26 Dec 2019 6:15 PM GMT
Achieving any real growth impossible without inclusiveness:...22 Aug 2019 6:17 PM GMT
Finding a new medium of expression31 Aug 2019 1:38 PM GMT
Integrating India towards development25 Oct 2017 3:32 PM GMT
Attack on Nankana Sahib: SGPC to send 4-member team to Pak4 Jan 2020 5:58 PM GMT
Man lodged in Assam detention camp dies4 Jan 2020 5:58 PM GMT
Delhi likely to receive rainfall from Monday4 Jan 2020 5:57 PM GMT
Delhi govt-run schools hold 'mega PTM'4 Jan 2020 5:57 PM GMT
Kota: Cong does damage control as Central team begins4 Jan 2020 5:57 PM GMT