Man held with 25 cartons of illegal firecrackers

Noida: A 27-year-old man was arrested with 25 cartons of illegal firecrackers in Uttar Pradesh's Greater Noida on Tuesday, police said.

Vishal Gupta, a resident of Dadri area, had procured the firecrackers from Delhi and wanted to sell them ahead of Diwali, they said.

He has been charged with Section 5 of the Explosive Substances Act (possessing explosives under suspicious circumstances) and under IPC section 188 (disobedience to orders duly promulgated by government officials) for flouting provisions of CrPC 144 in the district, officials said. "Restrictions under CrPC section 144 are currently imposed in Gautam Buddh Nagar. One of the clauses of the CrPC 144 here prohibits sales of the firecrackers that were being carried by the accused," Additional DCP(Greater Noida) Vishal Pandey said. The 25 cartons of firecrackers have been seized and a Delhi-registered pickup vehicle (a Mahindra Bolero) used for their transport has also been impounded, according to officials.

Further legal proceedings in the case are being carried out, the police added.