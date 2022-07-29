Man held with 200 cartons of 'Chinese manjha'
New Delhi: A 43-year-old man was arrested from northwest Delhi's Mahendra Park area with over 200 cartons of banned Chinese Manjha' in his possession, police said on Friday. The accused was identified as Amarjeet, a resident of Jahangirpuri, they said.
On Thursday, police received a tip-off that one Amarjeet of Ramgarh, Mahendra Park had been stocking banned Chinese manjha and selling it to retailers through code words, a senior police officer said.To catch him in the act, one Constable Uttam was made a decoy customer who finalised a deal with Amarjeet for delivery of cartons of manjha, after which both reached the godown in Ramgarh, the officer said.
As he was handing the constable the manjha cartons, police raided the godown and seized 205 cartons of Chinese Manjha from the unit, Deputy Commissioner of Police (northwest) Usha Rangnani said.
Amarjeet was arrested after the seizure was made, she said.
During interrogation, Amarjeet revealed that he had purchased about 400 cartons of Chinese Manjha from a supplier in Noida a month ago, the DCP said. The supplier had been getting the majha from Surat in trucks, Amarjeet told them, she said. The seized cartons contained 11,760 rolls of banned kite flying threads commonly known as Chinese Manjha,' police said.
