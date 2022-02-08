Man held, kid apprehended for murder of auto mechanic

New Delhi: The Delhi Police has arrested a man and apprehended a juvenile for allegedly stabbing to death an auto mechanic in northwest Delhi's Mahendra Park area, police said on Monday. The deceased has been identified as Dharmender Verma, a native of Dehradun, they said. The police claimed that the accused were inspired by gangsters' movies and wanted to earn easy money by robbing people as their families in debt.

"With the apprehension of an accused along with a juvenile, a team of Mahendra Park police station has solved a blind murder case within 24 hours of it being registered and recovered the weapon — a dagger used in committing the crime which was purchased online," said Usha Rangnani, DCP (Northwest). "During patrolling on Saturday, our team noticed a person with a stab injury near the Jahangirpuri Metro Station red light. He was rushed to the hospital immediately where he died during treatment," she said.

The victim told the police at the hospital that he had a quarrel with two unidentified men near RU Nagar Gate service road Jahangirpuri. As the quarrel intensified, one of them caught him from behind and other one stabbed him in the upper abdomen and fled the spot, the DCP said. "A case was registered and an investigation was taken up. Several teams were constituted and during the course of the investigation, several CCTV cameras of all possible entries and exits towards the spot of the incident were thoroughly analyzed," Rangnani said.