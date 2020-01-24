Millennium Post
Man held in connection with violence during anti-CAA protest in Jamia Millia Islamia

New Delhi: The Delhi Police has arrested a 22-year-old man for his alleged involvement in a violent anti-CAA protest in Jamia Millia Islamia last month, officials said.

The accused has been identified as Furkan, a resident of Jamia Nagar, they said.

PTI

