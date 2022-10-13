Man held from Telangana for killing IB officer during N-E Delhi riots

New Delhi: In a major catch, the Special Cell of the Delhi Police arrested a wanted and rewarded criminal who allegedly murdered IB official Ankit Sharma during the riots that took place in northeast Delhi in 2020, the officials informed on Wednesday.



The accused has been identified as Munjtajim aka Musa Qureshi (34), a resident of the Chand Bagh area of north-east Delhi, but he was arrested from Gayatri Nagar of Telangana. He was carrying a reward of

Rs 50,000 on his arrest, the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Special Cell Pramod Kushwah said.

During the investigation, 10 accused persons, including the then-sitting councillor Tahir Hussain, had been arrested. As per post-mortem report of the deceased, Ankit was stabbed 52 times by sharp-edged weapons.

From the investigation of this case and the interrogation of co-accused persons, Muntajim aka Musa Qureshi was also found to be an active part of the riotous mob. Since the accused had been evading his arrest and was absconding since February 2020, he was declared proclaimed offender in the case by the court.

Later, a reward of Rs 50,000 had also been declared on the information leading to his arrest by the Delhi Police, Kushwah mentioned. Musa Qureshi was arrested on specific information about his hideout in Telangana on Monday. The police have also found his involvement in five more cases registered in different sections in north-east Delhi, Kushwah added.