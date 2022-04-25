Man held for killing girl 'he impregnated'

Ghaziabad: Ghaziabad police have arrested a 19-year-old man for allegedly murdering his minor ex-girl friend by strangling her throat with a dupatta from Hindon area. Police said that the



victim was four months pregnant and was forcing the man to marry her following which he killed her.

According to the police, the accused has been identified as Rahul Kumar Sarkar, a native of Bihar and currently residing in Kanawani area under Indirapuram police station jurisdiction. The matter came to light on April 14 when police recovered the body of a girl found in Kanawani Pusta area under Indirapuram police station jurisdiction.

"Police took the body into custody and found that the body had strangulation marks following which a case was registered under section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code," said Manish Bisht, station house officer (SHO) of Indirapuram police station.

Police investigations rounded up on the involvement of Sarkar behind the murder and it was also found that

the victim was four months pregnant.

"We had formed several teams to nab the accused. He was absconding and not found at his residence. With

the help of local informer and tip off the accused was

nabbed from Hindon area," Bisht added.