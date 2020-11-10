Man held for supplying drugs in packing materials of shopping site

New Delhi: Packing sheets of online shopping websites now being used to supply drugs, as in a recent case, Delhi Police arrested a 46-year-old man who was using this modus operandi to supply cannabis to different parts of the city.



Police identified the accused as Babu Lal. He was arrested from Jharoda Road when he came there to supply drugs. "He used to supply drugs in packing materials of shopping website so that he can dodge police and no one can raise suspicion," police said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Anto Alphonse said that the accused was the main supplier of drugs in North Delhi and had been involved in the supply of ganja in Delhi for the last seven years.

"He used to buy Ganja from Sachin of Ratanpuri, UP and supply it to local peddlers. He told us that he kept changing his residence in Delhi like Rohini, Raghubir Nagar and now Majnu Ka Tilla to evade arrest," the official said