Man held for stealing water motors, metres in southeast Delhi
New Delhi: A 19-year-old man was arrested for allegedly stealing water motors and meters in southeast Delhi, police said on Friday.
Acting on a tip-off, police laid a trap in Kalkaji Extension area on Tuesday and nabbed Bilal while he was attempting to steal a water motor, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast) R P Meena said.
During interrogation, the accused said he used to steal water motor and meter from the Govindpuri and Kalkaji. Six water motors and three metres were recovered from him, the DCP said.
