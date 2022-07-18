Man held for stealing bag containing ornaments from couple
New Delhi: A 28-year-old man was arrested for allegedly stealing gold and silver ornaments worth Rs six lakhs from a couple who were sitting inside the waiting hall of the old Delhi Railway Station here, police said on Sunday.
The police said the accused, identified as Lahori Gate-resident Mohd Anas, is a drug addict and committed the robbery to by narcotics.
On July 14, Rehana Banu along with her husband Mubbashir Ahmed, residents of Bhuj in Gujarat, came at Old Delhi Railway Station from New Jalpaiguri in West Bengal by Mahananda Express Train, police said. They decided to wait in the air-conditioned waiting room at the Old Delhi Railway Station as they had to board another train to Bhuj, police said.
"While she was waiting along with her husband, she noticed that one of her trolley bag containing ornaments, including, one gold necklace, two gold bangles, one gold nose ring, one gold chain, one gold maang tikka, one gold ring, five silver rings and clothes was stolen," said a senior police officer.
Thereafter, she lodged an e-FIR at Old Delhi Railway Station, he said.
