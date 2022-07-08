Man held for stabbing std 12 girl over rejection of his love proposal

New Delhi: A class 12 girl was allegedly stabbed by a 22-year-old man following a quarrel between them in west Delhi's Tilak Nagar on Thursday, police said. The accused has been arrested.



The victim was stabbed 10 times in her chest and stomach and is battling for her life in a private hospital. According to police, on Thursday morning, the student left for school on her scooty. She had to pick up her cousin's sister on the way. The accused identified Shivam Mathur was waiting for the victim on the way. The two had been friends for the last three years but in April she broke her friendship with Shivam and started focusing on her studies. Shivam was enraged as she had stopped talking with him.

On Thursday morning, Shivam stopped her on the way to talk but when she refused to talk to him, Shivam started quarrelling with her.

During the quarrel, the accused attacked her with a knife and she fell unconscious on the road. The accused thereafter fled from the spot, the police said.

She was admitted to a hospital. A police team from Tilak Nagar police station rushed to the spot and took the statement of the family members. DCP West Ghanshyam Bansal said that a case under the section of an attempt to murder has been registered.

"Shivam has been arrested. He was absconding from his house. Six police teams were formed to apprehend him," the DCP said.